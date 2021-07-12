Why am I so exhausted? What Keeps Us Up at Night, According to Scientists

Sleep is an essential component of our physical and mental well-being. Our entire next day can feel like living in a shadow if we don’t get a good night’s sleep.

Many of us have struggled to sleep as a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s tremendous impact, whether owing to fear or changes in our sleep patterns.

Sleep has been severely damaged as a result of losing our habits, being forced to isolate from those we love, and feeling more concerned about the world as a result of the pandemic.

COVID-19 has been studied by psychologists and social scientists to see how it affects our sleep patterns, in order to figure out why we may feel more fatigued than usual during the pandemic.

“Sleep is crucial to physical and mental welfare, and any disturbance to sleep can have an influence on our mood and wellbeing,” Dr. Nilu Ahmed of the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom told This website.

“Poor sleep quality (including oversleeping, undersleeping, and restless sleep) can have serious health consequences over time.”

The Impact of Quarantine on Our Sleep

According to scientists, coronavirus quarantine, lockdown, and regulations have had an impact on our sleep patterns.

Scientists analyzed sleep tests and data from 13 nations for a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine in 2021.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, roughly 40% of the general public, as well as those in the health care field, experienced sleep issues, according to their study.

They also discovered that those who have the virus have a greater rate of sleep disorders, and that those in the health-care profession have had more sleep problems than the general public during the pandemic.

The coronavirus, according to Dr. Melissa Shepard, a psychiatrist in Maryland, has also increased the prevalence of other disorders that disrupt our sleep.

“It appears that the pandemic has had a major impact on sleep for many people,” she said.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has been linked to higher rates of depression, anxiety, trauma-related disorders, stress, and substance addiction, all of which have been linked to sleep issues.”

“The pandemic has also resulted in considerable changes in people’s habits and sleep schedules, which can have an effect on sleep.”

My Therapy Assistant’s co-founder and clinical director, Dr. Kate Robinson, says. This is a condensed version of the information.