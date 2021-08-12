Who’s Who in the Cast of ‘American Horror Stories’ Episode 6: ‘Feral’

The penultimate episode of American Horror Stories is now available on Hulu. The FX show’s sixth episode, “Feral,” gives the Sasquatch narrative an AHS spin.

The cast of “Feral” includes a star who was a lead in the most recent 1984 season of American Horror Story proper, as is typical of Ryan Murphy productions.

Unlike earlier episodes, this one has a significantly smaller cast, with only one American Horror Story cast member returning in a character that is very different from what fans have seen him in before.

Here’s who’s heading the cast of the Hulu horror show’s current episode.

Who Will Appear in Episode 8 of American Horror Stories? Stan Vogel – Cody Fern

What is Stan’s name? An Australian park ranger living in the United States who is in charge of a reserve where a couple’s child goes missing – and where legends of a Bigfoot abound…

Who is the actor who portrays him? Cody Fern is an Australian actor who is making his directorial debut in a Ryan Murphy film. He previously appeared in American Horror Story Seasons 8 and 9, as well as American Crime Story’s Gianni Versace season. He was also in the final season of House of Cards, which Netflix members may recognize.

Jay Gantz – Aaron Tveit

What is Jay’s name? A father who enjoys the outdoors and whose son goes missing after a camping trip.

Who is the actor who portrays him? Aaron Tveit is most recognized for his roles in Gossip Girl and Grease Live as Danny Zuko. He is now performing in the musical comedy Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+.

Addy Gantz – Tiffany Dupont

What is Addy’s name? When Jay’s son goes missing, his wife is devastated. After that, the couple separates, only to reunite when someone approaches them with probable information regarding their kid.

Who is the actress who portrays her? Tiffany Dupont is a mixed-race actress of Italian, South American, and Dutch ancestry. She’s had recurring appearances in shows like 911, Proven Innocent, and Greek.

Bob Birch – Blake Shields

What is Bob’s name? The Gantzes are approached by a tracker who claims to have information on their son’s whereabouts, but they are unsure if he can be believed.

Who is the actor who portrays him? Blake Shields is a character in the film Blake Shields. Shields has been a regular on Heroes and Carnivale in recent years. This is a condensed version of the information.