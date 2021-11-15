Who Will Run for Patrick Leahy’s Seat in the House of Representatives? Vermont’s Longest-Serving Senator is Leaving the Senate.

The announcement by Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy that he will not seek re-election has sparked conjecture about who may run for his Senate seat next year.

Leahy, 81, has been a member of the state legislature for for 50 years. Leahy is the chamber’s longest-serving active member, having served eight terms and presently serving as president pro tempore.

On Monday, Leahy announced that he and his wife Marcelle have decided to “put down the gavel.”

During a press conference at the Verm, the senator said, “It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this effort for our beautiful state.”