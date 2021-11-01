Who Was We:wa, The Late? Today’s Google Doodle honors Native American artists in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

The Google Doodle highlights important but lesser-known individuals whose influence has had a significant impact on the world. The first doodle in November is dedicated to the late We:wa, in commemoration of Native American Heritage Month.

Because the Zuni tribe advises against discussing persons who have died in the present tense, the potter, mediator, leader, and artist shall be referred to as the late We:wa in this text.

Mallery Quetawki, a Zuni Pueblo artist, said she was “proud” to portray someone who is such a powerful reflection of her people in the doodle.

Who Was We:wa, The Late?

We:wa was born in Zuni Pueblo, which is an indigenous settlement in what is now New Mexico, in around 1849.

They are the offspring of the Donashi:kwi and Bit’chi:kwe, or Badger and Dogwood clans, respectively.

Though he began his education with other Zuni boys, the late We:wa was identified as an amana, a third gender within the tribe that sees male-bodied people participating in activities that are traditionally performed by both men and women, including as weaving, hunting, crafts, and pottery.

As a result, they were trained in these roles instead, and they began to dress in women’s clothing.

The late We:wa was one of the first Zuni members to sell their products to non-indigenous people and form contacts with others outside the community when American settlers arrived.

This has aided the inclusion of Zuni crafts, including as weaving and pottery, into the realm of fine arts, as well as ensuring that the community is represented.

Anthropologists James and Matilda Stevenson recruited them to produce pottery, and much of it is currently on display at the National Museum in Washington, D.C.

They also assisted with the washing of garments for their tribe and non-indigenous people, allowing them to gain respect both inside and outside the Zuni community.

They spent a lot of time with anthropologists the Stevensons, and even went on a trip to Washington, D.C. with them to talk about cultural exchange with officials, having learned English to act as an ambassador and assist tribe leaders.

In 1885, the late We:wa used this visit to meet with officials. This is a condensed version of the information.