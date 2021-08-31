WHO states that the highly mutated C.1.2 variant does not appear to be spreading.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of a potentially dangerous COVID-19 variation in South Africa, although it does not appear to be spreading globally at this time.

The C.1.2 lineage was discovered to be the most altered COVID-19 variety discovered, containing alterations that have made other variants of the virus more transmissible and indicate it might potentially evade immunizations, according to researchers in South Africa. It’s unclear whether this will be the case with the new C.1.2 model.

Scientists are especially concerned about the C.1.2 lineage’s mutation rate, which is roughly twice as fast as the world rate.

More research is needed, according to scientists, to determine whether the variant is more hazardous to people than the Delta form, and the WHO has yet to classify it as a variant of concern or even curiosity.

The World Health Organization’s Tarik Jasarevic told This website on Monday that the C.1.2 type “does not appear to be rising in circulation.” During a United Nations briefing on Tuesday, Margaret Harris, another WHO spokesman, echoed the opinion.

According to the WHO, only about 100 sequences of the C.1.2 variation have been reported globally since it was first discovered in May. Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Botswana, China, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom are among the nine nations where it has been found. In South Africa, cases have been found in all but three provinces.

According to WHO data, the C.1.2 lineage accounts for less than 1% of all COVID-19 cases worldwide, however scientists examining the variant feel its frequency is understated.

According to researchers, there is still a lot to learn about this variety, and it’s unclear whether it’s more transmissible or resistant to immunizations. However, Tulio de Oliveira, a professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa and co-author of a recent study that is awaiting peer review, said they intended to publish the report because it is critical to “share information sooner [rather]than later” during a pandemic.

In July, the researchers informed the WHO about their findings, and Jasarevic complimented their collaborations with allowing WHO to “immediately monitor and assess variants.” This allows officials to alert the rest of the globe about potentially harmful situations. This is a condensed version of the information.