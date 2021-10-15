Who Should Get a COVID Booster Shot? The Uses of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer are all explained.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve booster doses for all vaccines soon, although depending on the vaccine they received, some people may be eligible before others.

To combat the inoculations’ decreasing immunity, booster doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines are required, and the Biden administration has been advocating for their broad usage. Pfizer booster doses are only available to high-risk patients, and the same is likely to be true for individuals who had the Moderna shot, however Johnson & Johnson booster doses may be offered to any adult who received the initial dosage.

An FDA advisory panel suggested on Friday that the agency allow anyone above the age of 18 to receive booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. According to Johnson & Johnson, an estimated 15 million people have received the single-shot immunization, which is thought to be 81 percent effective at reducing hospitalizations.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee unanimously approved the recommendation, and while it is not a binding regulation, the FDA frequently follows the panel’s advice.

The FDA approved booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for adults over 65 and those between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at high risk of developing serious disease at the end of September. The decision was made in accordance with the committee’s recommendation.

On Thursday, the same advisory panel suggested that anyone over 65 or considered vulnerable receive booster shots of Moderna’s vaccine.

Pfizer’s booster dose was approved by the FDA just days following the panel’s suggestion, and if the FDA follows the same pace for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, a decision may be made next week.

The FDA’s approval of the shots does not guarantee that consumers will be able to acquire the booster shot at their local clinic or drug shop right once. Along with FDA approval, the doses need to be approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s vaccine advisory panel will meet next week to decide who should get the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Booster doses have become a contentious topic during the COVID-19 epidemic, owing to a variety of factors. This is a condensed version of the information.