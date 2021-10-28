Who Qualifies for a $1 Million Donation from the Stacey Abrams Group to Medical Debt Relief?

Fair Fight Action, Stacey Abrams’ political organization, has donated $1.3 million to a non-profit organization that will pay off the medical debts of more than 100,000 people in five states.

The group, led by Georgia voting rights activist and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, told the Associated Press that it had donated the money from its political action committee to RIP Medical Debt in order to help 108,000 people in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi clear debt totaling $212 million.

People must achieve at least one of three conditions, according to the website of RIP Medical Debt, in order to have their debts cleared. They have to: Earnings are less than twice the federal poverty level, which varies by state and family size. Have obligations that are equal to or greater than 5% of annual income They are insolvent, which means their obligations exceed their assets.

On the website, RIP Medical Debt declares, “We never collect on debt we purchase, simply relieve it.” People are unable to apply to have their debts forgiven by the organization. Instead, it buys massive debt portfolios in order to help tens of thousands of people at once.

Fair Fight Action stated that those whose debts would be forgiven would get letters. Nearly 69,000 people in Georgia, more than 27,000 in Arizona, more than 8,000 in Louisiana, and 2,000 in both Mississippi and Alabama will be debt-free thanks to the donation.

Because 12 states have declined to adopt a Medicaid expansion that would provide health care to millions of impoverished people, Abrams’ group claims there is a greater need to eliminate debts.

Only Arizona and Louisiana have increased Medicaid eligibility under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, of the five states whose residents are being helped by Fair Fight’s donations.

In a statement, Abrams said, “I know directly how medical bills and a flawed health-care system drive families deeper into debt.”

“This problem is worsened across the sunbelt and in the South, where failed leaders have calledously refused to expand Medicaid, even during a pandemic.”

"Millions of Americans lack access to affordable health coverage because their states have refused to expand Medicaid," Abrams noted in a tweet on Tuesday. To assure access to healthcare, we must #CloseTheCoverageGap.