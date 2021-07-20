Who is Wally Funk, and what is his story? The Oldest Blue Origin Passenger Who Achieved Success Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Wally Funk, an octogenarian, was described by Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos as “outperforming the guys” ahead of a historic voyage into space, proving that age is just a number.

When the New Shepard rocket she shared with the millionaire pushed off from Launch Site One near Van Horn, Texas, on Tuesday morning, 82-year-old Funk became the oldest person to go into space.

While the suborbital flight is a lifelong dream for Funk, she had previously made history as a pilot who defied gender and sound limits.

Funk, who was born in New Mexico in 1939, first became interested in aviation when she was just a year old and saw a Douglas DC-3 airplane, she told The Guardian in 2019. She progressed from constructing balsa wood planes at the age of seven to her first flight lessons two years later.

She was a professional pilot at the age of 20 and the first flying teacher at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, a US military base. She was the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) first female air safety investigator and the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) first female inspector.

In other respects, however, she was a trailblazer. As the race to break the earth’s atmosphere escalated six decades ago, she became the youngest graduate of the Woman in Space program, called Mercury 13, in 1961.

The women were put through the same exams that NASA’s Mercury 7 astronauts were put through. She proved her mettle in one test by sitting in a sensory deprivation tank for a record-breaking 10 hours and 35 minutes without hallucinating, according to RTE. Despite her abilities, she and the other women were never granted the opportunity to travel into space.

On July 1, 2021, the Amazon CEO posted a video of himself assuring a very affected Funk that she will be the third “honored guest” on the Blue Origin crew.

Bezos told Fox Business ahead of Tuesday’s launch that she had “outperformed all the males” in tests in the 1960s after a more than half-century in space.

He went on to say that he and his team “can affirm in her training here that she’s still outperforming all of the males and can out-run all of us.”

