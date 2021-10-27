Who is Sara Blakely, the CEO of Spanx, and how much is her company worth?

Spanx is a well-known brand that is associated with shapewear all over the world. Sara Blakely, the invention’s creator, became the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire.

As Blakely continues to expand her empire, her underwear line has expanded to include gym clothes, bras, ready-to-wear items, and men’s shapewear.

Her decision to give all of her employees two first-class tickets to anywhere in the globe, as well as $10,000 in spending money for a fabulous vacation, has recently made headlines.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “Behind the scenes, @spanx is informing staff about the sale and cooperation with Blackstone (some in real time, some via Zoom). It was an emotional announcement, with happy tears streaming down our faces as we recognized how far we’d come.

"Behind the scenes, @spanx is informing staff about the sale and cooperation with Blackstone (some in real time, some via Zoom). It was an emotional announcement, with happy tears streaming down our faces as we recognized how far we'd come.

"The tears flowed freely as I surprised everyone with two first-class @delta airline tickets to anyplace in the world, as well as $10,000 in cash to spend on the trip. I truly want each employee to commemorate this occasion in their own unique way and create a lasting memory! Wishing you a magical 21st year and many more to come…"