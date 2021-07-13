Who is Larry Elder, and where did he come from? Running for Governor of California is a radio talk show host.

Larry Elder, a conservative radio talk show presenter, has formally entered the campaign for Governor of California, joining a crowded field of Republican candidates vying to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom.

Elder, dubbed the “Sage of South Central” by his supporters, formally announced his candidacy against Newsom on Monday, labeling the Democrat “arrogant” in a Twitter video. On September 14, Newsom will face a recall election, and if 50% of Californians decide to remove him, the state will have a new governor.

Elder declared his candidacy on his nationally syndicated radio show on the Salem Radio Network, and he already has a website where supporters may donate to help him defeat Newsom.

The radio personality is a Republican, and he is the most recent notable Republican to enter the campaign, which also includes 2018 gubernatorial candidate John Cox, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, and former U.S. Representative Doug Ose.

Elder claimed on his show on Monday that he has no regrets about supporting former President Donald Trump in 2020, and that “Gavin Newsom will not be running against Trump.”

Elder declared, “I’m my own man.”

He’s a “nationally syndicated radio host and newspaper columnist, bestselling book, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and one of America’s most well-known media figures today,” according to his website.

He was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, in the Pico-Union and South Central neighborhoods.

During World War II, Elder’s father was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. The veteran went to California from Athens, Georgia, and founded his own eatery, Elder’s Snack Bar. His mother was an Alabama native who worked as a clerical worker for the Department of War (now the Department of Defense) before becoming a stay-at-home mother. They had three boys together.

Larry Elder graduated from Crenshaw High School and went on to Brown University to get a BA in political science and a JD from the University of Michigan Law School in 1977.

The Larry Elder Show, which broadcast on KABC in the Los Angeles area and was syndicated nationally by ABC Radio Networks, helped him gain a large audience. Since 2015, the Salem Radio Network has syndicated it. In 2015, he was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

