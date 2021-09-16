Who is in the ‘The Premise’ Cast?

The Premise on FX on Hulu covers issues like as social inequality, gun violence, and high school bullies.

There are only five episodes in the series, each lasting 30 minutes. It’s an anthology series, so each episode is unique and has a different cast.

This page contains all of the information you need regarding The Premise’s cast and characters.

Meet the ‘The Premise’ Cast and Characters in Episode 1: “Social Justice Sex Tape”

The Premise’s debut episode tells the narrative of a “woke white twenty-something” who uncovers important crime scene evidence in the backdrop of his sex film.

Ben Platt — Ethan Streiber

Ethan Streiber, a 29-year-old guy eager to fight social injustice, is played by Ben Platt. He didn’t expect his embarrassing sex tape to be at the center of an innocent man’s case, though.

Platt is most known for playing Evan Hansen on Broadway and in the film Dear Evan Hansen, for which he won a Tony Award.

He’s also renowned for his role as Payton Hobart in Netflix’s The Politician, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Ayo Edebiri — Eve Stone

Eve is played by Ayo Edebiri, a sharp young lawyer who would go to any length to ensure her client’s release, even if it involves watching Ethan’s disgusting sex film.

Edebiri is a comedian, writer, and actress from the United States who is best known for voicing Missy in Big Mouth and as Hattie in Dickinson.

Tracee Ellis Ross — Rayna Bradshaw

Eve’s mentor, Tracee Ellis Ross, gets lured into the investigation after seeing the contents of Ethan’s sex tape.

Ellis Ross presently portrays Dr. Rainbow Johnson on Black-ish, for which she has won three NAACP Image Awards and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Jermaine Fowler — Darren Williams

Darren Williams, a black man wrongfully accused of attacking a police officer, is played by Jermaine Fowler.

Coming 2 America and Superior Donuts are among Fowler’s credits.

“Moment of Silence” is the second episode.

The second episode of The Premise follows a bereaved father as he works as the PR Director for the National Gun Lobby after losing his daughter to gun violence.

Jon Bernthal — Chase Milbrandt

Chase is played by Jon Bernthal. This is a condensed version of the information.