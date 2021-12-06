Who is George Cacioppo, and where did he come from? After being stung by vigilante pedophile hunters, a Sony vice president was fired.

After allegedly being captured by an internet vigilante group planning to meet up with a 15-year-old child for sex, a senior Sony vice president was sacked from the firm.

On December 3, George Cacioppo, a senior vice president at Sony Interactive Entertainment since September 2013, was featured in a video produced by the People v. Preds organization and posted online.

A member of the vigilante group confronts Cacioppo outside his home in the early hours of the morning in the video, which has been viewed over 86,000 times on YouTube.

Before asking Cacioppo who he was going on meeting, a member of People v. Preds addresses him as “Jeff.” After that, the man informs Cacioppo that they can talk or he can call the cops.

Cacioppo, who is wearing a PS5 T-shirt, shuts the door in the face of the person filming him. “Excuse me everyone,” the videographer cries into the street. “This gentleman invited a 15-year-old lad to have sex with him tonight.” According to a Google Drive link supplied by People v. Preds, on the dating app Grindr, a person claiming to be Cacioppo under the alias Jeff began conversing with what they thought was a 15-year-old boy.

Before asking a series of sexually explicit inquiries and sharing pornographic images of himself, Jeff was aware that the youngster he thought he was talking to had “just turned 15 2 weeks ago,” according to the exchanges.

The user then informs the vigilante group of their location, and they agree to meet outside the user’s home at 4:30 a.m.

“We are aware of the incident, and the individual in question has been terminated from employment,” Sony said in a statement to Cnet.

It’s unclear whether police enforcement was contacted in relation to the footage. We’ve reached out to Cacioppo, Sony, and the San Diego Police Department for comment.

A representative for People v. Predators told Kotaku: “The police department does not collaborate with ‘Cyber organizations,’ such as ourselves. The internet takes over at this point.” Before joining Sony, Cacioppo was the vice president of software engineering at Intuit in San Diego, according to his LinkedIn page.

He began his career at Hazeltine as a software engineer. This is a condensed version of the information.