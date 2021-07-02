Who is Gavin Newsom’s opponent? Recall Date Set for Governor’s Challengers

On Thursday, September 14, California Governor Gavin Newsom will face a recall election after a movement to remove him from office successfully collected more than 1.7 million signatures.

More than 70 candidates have already submitted preliminary paperwork to the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission, indicating that the election would be crowded. There were nearly 130 candidates in the recall election of Governor Gray Davis in 2003.

There are two parts to the election. To begin, voters will be asked if they want Newsom to be recalled. Only if 50% of voters agree will he be removed from office. Second, Californians will be asked to choose from a list of candidates who will succeed him. Newsom will not be able to run as his own replacement.

Some famous Republicans in the state have already declared their candidacy, but no big Democrat has yet to do so.

Newsom’s party may decide to concentrate on winning the recall election rather than selecting a replacement candidate. Newsom is expected to survive the recall, according to polls.

Here are some of the most well-known candidates who have so far expressed interest in the contest.

Cox, John

In 2018, Republican candidate for governor John Cox was defeated by Newsom. He received 38.1 percent of the vote, compared to 61.9 percent for Newsom. This year, Cox kicked off his campaign by standing next to a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear.

Cox, a businessman who has previously run for office unsuccessfully, wants to cut taxes, address the state’s homelessness problem, and make California more affordable. Mental health professionals recently chastised him for stating he would “force” homeless people to get mental health treatment.

Cox is promoting a “Meet the Beast” bus tour as part of a beast-themed marketing. “I will rip up the corruption from the roots to pass the necessary changes California needs,” according to his campaign website.

Caitlyn Jenner is a famous American model.

The former Olympic athlete and star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is the most well-known of the candidates trying to succeed Newsom. Caitlyn Jenner is a transgender Republican who has previously stated her admiration for former President Donald Trump and stated her desire to be a “disruptor” like him. Her campaign website, on the other hand, makes no mention of a political party.

Jenner said in a statement announcing her campaign, “For the past decade, we have watched the. This is a condensed version of the information.