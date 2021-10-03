Who is Ernest Johnson, and where did he come from? Before a Missouri inmate is executed, advocates call for clemency.

Due to his intellectual handicap, supporters of death row convict Ernest Johnson are pressing Missouri Governor Mike Parson to grant him clemency.

Johnson, 61, is set to die by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Bonne Terre at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. After being convicted of killing three people during a robbery at a Columbia convenience store in 1994, he was sentenced to death.

However, death penalty opponents and others are urging the state’s Republican governor to put a stop to his execution, citing the Eighth Amendment’s ban on killing the mentally ill.

According to Elyse Max, executive director of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, “Ernest Johnson indisputably fits all three criteria for diagnosis of an intellectual handicap and should be granted mercy from execution.”

“Missouri’s murder of the most vulnerable individuals is a legal and moral tragedy. The death sentence just adds to the number of victims and perpetuates violent cycles. “Death is not the same as justice.”

More than 23,000 people have signed a petition calling for Johnson’s clemency.

Thousands of people gathered at the Capitol rotunda in Jefferson City on Wednesday to beg Parson to save Johnson’s life.

The death penalty in the United States is “a descendant of slavery, lynching, and segregation,” according to Luz Mara Henrquez, executive director of the ACLU of Missouri, who spoke at the demonstration and offered a statement to This website.

“It is not applied equitably and is rife with racial and economic discrepancies, as well as disparities among people with disabilities, in violation of the constitutional principles of due process and equal protection under the law,” Henrquez said.

“The death penalty in the United States is rife with racism, with individuals of color significantly more likely to be killed than white people, especially if the victim is white. Furthermore, people of color with intellectual disabilities, such as Ernest Johnson, are disproportionately likely to be sentenced to death.”

“It takes a particularly vicious state to murder a person with an intellectual impairment like Ernest Johnson,” she continued.

“We can be angry with Mr. Johnson, but we must not allow that to happen if we want to live in a more mature and just society. This is a condensed version of the information.