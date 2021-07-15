Who Is Eligible for the New $600 California Stimulus Payments?

Governor Gavin Newsom of California approved another coronavirus relief legislation this week, providing $600 stimulus checks and additional payments to dependents to the majority of his state’s people.

Newsom initially promised that two-thirds of Californians would receive the $600 direct payments in early May. At the end of June, the Democratic governor and state legislature reached a deal to accept the direct payouts, as well as billions in additional economic relief.

“$600 cheques are being sent to two-thirds of Californians. On top of that, if you have a child, you can get an extra $500,” Newsom tweeted on May 11.

California residents earning up to $75,000 per year will get a $600 direct payment as a result of the state’s economic relief act. Parents or guardians will receive additional $500 payments for dependent children, as the governor stated in May. Families of undocumented immigrants would also receive a $500 payout. To cover the costs of all the additional stimulus cheques, a total of $8.1 billion has been set aside.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “harnessing the largest surplus in state history, we’re making transformative investments across the board that will help bring all of our communities roaring back from the pandemicâ€”and deliver dividends for years to come.” The stimulus plan, according to Newsom, was made feasible by a $80 billion budget surplus.

State authorities predict that two out of every three California citizens will receive a direct payment, as the governor stated when announcing the plan. Given that California has a population of over 39.5 million individuals, this indicates that over 26 million people should receive stimulus cheques. The funds are expected to come in September, according to officials.

The new $600 stimulus cheques represent the state of California’s second direct payment. A previous batch of $600 payments was given to lower-income Californians earlier this year, but the latest proposal builds on that first assistance package by distributing checks to a much larger number of residents.

The majority of Californians should have gotten three federal stimulus checks by now. Congress approved $1,200 direct payments to the majority of Americans in March 2020. After that, a round of $600 government stimulus cheques was distributed as part of a December relief package. This is a condensed version of the information.