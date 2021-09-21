Who Are Doug Wead and Jesse Benton? Former GOP Operatives Indicted.

Two longtime GOP political operatives, including one who was pardoned by Donald Trump, have been charged with conspiring to solicit a campaign contribution from a Russian national during the 2016 election.

Jesse Benton, 43, of Louisville, Kentucky, who previously campaigned for former congressman Ron Paul and his son Senator Rand Paul as well as spearheading the 2014 reelection bid of Mitch McConnell, has been charged along with Roy Douglas “Doug” Wead, 75, of Bonita Springs, Florida, who worked as an adviser for George H.W. Bush.

Benton, who was the former chief strategist for the pro-Trump Great America PAC, was previously convicted in 2016 for attempting to hide $73,000 in payments to an Iowa state senator, Kent Sorenson, in exchange for his endorsement of Ron Paul’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Benton was pardoned by Trump in December 2020, just weeks before he was due to leave office.

As well as serving in the White House under the first Bush administration, Wead has also written several books. Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency was published in 2019, and it was regarded as a “sweeping, eloquent narrative” of Trump’s first years in office.

According to court filings, on September 22, 2016, Wead told a Russian national that in exchange for money, he could meet an unknown presidential contender during the 2016 election cycle.

While the presidential candidate is not named, The Associated Press notes that Trump and Hillary Clinton were the only two candidates by that point and Trump had a fundraiser in Pittsburgh on September 22.

Shortly after the foreign national committed to transfer the funds, Benton allegedly arranged for the Russian to attend a political fundraising event and get a photograph with the presidential candidate, in exchange for a political contribution of $100,000.

The money was routed to a political consulting firm owned by Benton, according to the indictment. In order to disguise what the money was for, Wead and Benton are alleged to have created a fake invoice for “consulting services” and invented a cover story.

After the event, Benton told a consultant working for political action committees that he already sent the agreed-upon contribution. However, he was delayed in sending the money, according to the Department of Justice.

Benton eventually filled out a contributor. This is a brief summary.