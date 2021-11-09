White House: The Price of Lives Lost Is Worth More Than Harm to Vaccine Mandate Opponents.

In a court brief, the Biden administration said that petitioners seeking to halt the vaccine mandate failed to show that their own harm would outweigh the cost of people dying from COVID-19.

The 5th United States Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans temporarily banned the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing mandate, citing the petitioners’ “grave statutory and constitutional difficulties.” The rule, which was released last week by the Department of Labor, requires businesses with at least 100 employees to either implement a vaccine-only policy or make unvaccinated personnel wear masks and submit to weekly testing.

More than 20 states have sued the federal government over the mandate, alleging constitutional violations and overreach. Officials from the Department of Labor have justified the emergency temporary regulation, claiming that it is similar to those issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the past.

In a court brief, the Biden administration contended that OSHA had the authority to implement the temporary regulation, citing the “grave” threat that the COVID-19 pandemic posed to the public. According to the government, the vaccine or testing requirements could save thousands of lives and avoid hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations, a benefit that substantially outweighs the petitioners’ stated injuries.

“Staying true to this Standard would put the lives of many thousands of individuals in jeopardy,” the court brief stated. “In contrast, petitioners’ claimed injuries are speculative and remote, and they do not exceed the interest in shielding employees from a hazardous infection while this action is pending.” Biden first announced the nationwide mandate in September, but said the Department of Labor would work out the final details. Last week, the final guidance was announced, giving employers the option of requiring staff to be vaccinated or to submit to weekly testing and wear a mask when working with others. More than 80 million workers in the United States are projected to be affected.

Employers who plan to force their employees to be vaccinated must implement a policy by the beginning of December, according to the present legislation. Companies that continue to hire unvaccinated workers must enact mask rules at that time, but they have until January 4 to implement the testing portion of the guidance.

