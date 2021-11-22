White House says Joe Biden is keeping an eye on the ‘tragic’ Waukesha Parade incident.

The White House says President Joe Biden will continue to get updates after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

A car rushed over barricades and struck people at the parade, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, according to the city of Waukesha’s social media accounts. A “person of interest” has been apprehended, according to police, but no information about the person or a probable motivation has been published.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president has been updated on the “tragic situation” in a tweet early Monday.

Last night, @POTUS was briefed on the horrific situation in Waukesha, and he will be updated on a daily basis. Our team is in constant contact with local officials to provide any necessary support and help. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and the entire community.

