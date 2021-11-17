White House: It’s ‘Ironic’ that the GOP condemns members of Congress for voting against infrastructure, but not Paul Gosar.

The White House responded on Wednesday to a move to censure Republican Paul Gosar in the House of Representatives.

“The president feels that violence has no place in our democratic system or our institutions,” deputy press secretary Chris Meagher said aboard Air Force One to reporters.

After Gosar released a Photoshopped anime video on social media showing him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before jumping into the air to strike President Joe Biden, House Democrats are bringing the bill up for a vote on Wednesday.

Although Gosar removed the video, he made it obvious that he has not apologized.

“It’s odd that individuals on the opposite side of the aisle are eager to take a stand and criticize their colleagues for voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but are silent when he advocates violence on social media,” Meagher added.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the chamber’s top Republican, has yet to issue a public statement condemning Gosar’s remarks. “I phoned him when I heard about the video,” McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday. “He made a statement stating he doesn’t advocate violence, and he pulled the video off.” Gosar did not watch the video before it was posted, according to McCarthy, and “it was not his goal to show any harm.” The majority of the Republican caucus has been silent on Gosar’s activities. Matt Gaetz of Florida appeared to the court on Wednesday to defend his actions.

However, numerous Republicans have since chastised their Republican colleagues for supporting the new infrastructure bill. Representative Madison Cawthorn of Colorado labeled the bill’s supporters “RINOs” (Republicans in Name Only), while Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado asked for them to be primaried in their next election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chastised her Republican colleagues for not condemning Gosar initially. During a press conference, she added, “It’s terrible on the part of the Republican leadership not to act on this.”

Meagher underlined the need for “greater bipartisanship” in Congress when discussing the Gosar case. “That’s exactly what the president hoped to accomplish with this bipartisan infrastructure bill. That is what our political system will continue to push “.. This is a condensed version of the information.