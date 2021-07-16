White House flagging social media posts, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, is “how communism begins.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called the White House’s declaration that it would crack down on Facebook posts containing false information about COVID-19 an attack on free expression.

The move was announced by White House spokesman Jen Psaki and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and the Georgia legislator has joined other conservative voices in condemning it.

“Within the surgeon general’s office, we’ve boosted disinformation research and tracking,” Psaki said on Thursday, adding, “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that promote disinformation.”

According to Psaki, approximately a dozen persons are responsible for roughly two-thirds of all anti-vaccine misinformation on social media. While other social media platforms may prohibit them, she claims they are not blocked on Facebook.

She stated that her administration was working with medical specialists to ensure that the public received “trusted content” on the disease.

Meanwhile, Murthy claims that “health misinformation has prompted people to refuse to wear masks in high-risk circumstances,” as well as to refuse treatments and immunizations. “As a result, preventable illnesses and fatalities have occurred,” he continued.

A Facebook spokeswoman previously told This website that the company was taking steps to counteract COVID-19 misinformation and that more than 18 million pieces of misinformation-related content have been removed so far.

Greene, on the other hand, took issue with the White House’s approach, writing on Friday, “This is how communism begins.”

“The White House is collaborating with Facebook to suppress your post, infringing on your right to free speech,” she said, “because people want to discuss (on FB) a NON-FDA approved vaccine that the Biden administration wants to force you to take.”

This is the beginning of communism.

Because individuals want to discuss (on FB) a NON-FDA approved vaccine that the Biden administration wants to force you to take, the White House is working with Facebook to block your post, infringing on your right to free expression.

15 July 2021 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee)

Her tweet had been shared over 5,500 times and liked over 15,000 times as of Friday morning.

In mailings that combine an anti-vaccine message with concerns about censorship, Greene has frequently advised Americans to avoid the COVID vaccination.

She claimed earlier this month that “thousands” of people were suffering “life-changing vaccine adverse effects,” and that social media was “censoring their tales & the. This is a condensed version of the information.