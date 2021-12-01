While workers ask her not to, a Starbucks barista reveals a little-known menu secret.

A Starbucks employee has revealed exclusive information about the company’s morning sandwiches, much to the chagrin of coworkers.

Kelly Tyson, a TikTok user and barista, posted a video on November 22 explaining that customers can customize their breakfast sandwiches, something many people were unaware of. Her video has received over 1.7 million views since its release.

Tyson unwraps the frozen breakfast sandwich and removes the cheese with tongs before toasting it in the video. Customers can remove goods or change cooking instructions, but they can’t replace breads or meats, according to Tyson.

Tyson then produced a video showing the different sandwich customizations available, including “extra toasted,” “no meat,” and “cook open faced.”

Did you know that Starbucks can customize any breakfast sandwich to your specifications?

Many TikTok watchers were ecstatic to get this exclusive information, but other Starbucks employees expressed their displeasure and anxiety that the changes will result in more work.

“Don’t tell anyone,” one user advised. “Shhh, we don’t need customers asking for this,” said another. The Washington Newsday quoted Tyson as saying: “I simply immediately released the video without even considering the caption. To be honest, I believed everyone knew about it.

“I didn’t expect so many baristas to become enraged. It was almost comical how enraged they all became over a bit of cheese being removed. One person advised me to be cautious and watch my back since baristas would be ‘coming for me.’ We’re talking about cheese, after all.” “But I’m not one to sugarcoat things, and we do work in a customer service environment. Our number one duty is to serve and please our customers, so if removing a bit of cheese is bending backwards for someone, they may want to reconsider their career path.” Tyson isn’t the only Starbucks barista who has gone famous for sharing menu details that aren’t widely known. Christine Kominek, a former barista, revealed how to obtain a discount on the famous filthy chai drink in November.

"Let's begin with the soiled chai. This is a chai tea latte with espresso shots that is very popular.