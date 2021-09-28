While walking his dog, a man was attacked by a charging bull moose.

Wyoming officials have issued a reminder to “give wildlife room” to prevent harmful situations after an incident involving a bull moose.

Moose, while normally not aggressive, can harm or damage humans and property, while being overshadowed by bears and other more commonly feared animals.

A man was walking his dog when the encounter happened on Friday, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. He was riding his bike near a nearby elementary school.

He claimed to have observed the bull moose around 50 yards away before it charged at him. The moose is said to have crashed into the victim, knocking him over and injuring him.

For medical treatment, the man was transferred to a hospital. The cause of the moose’s charge is unknown at this time.

The incident was reported to officials on Saturday, according to the agency. The attack scene was inspected, but the moose could not be found.

The encounter is just one of numerous moose-related accidents reported in recent weeks, underlining the potential perils of approaching the wild animals too closely.

A 700-pound moose raced into traffic in Massachusetts earlier this month, causing damage to a car. Officials cautioned vehicles to be on the lookout for such incidents, which are more likely during the moose breeding season, which runs from September to October.

A woman in Colorado had been forced to fake dead days before after being knocked down twice by a moose. She sought medical assistance for injuries to her back, leg, and wrist after the moose had fled the area.

The Department of Fish and Game in Alaska, another state with a large moose population, reports that the animals can become violent for a variety of causes. “While moose are often thought to be less hazardous than bears,” the agency said, “moose harm more people in Alaska each year than bears.”

A moose’s hostile behavior can be triggered by human or dog harassment, as well as hunger and exhaustion. They “see dogs as foes and will occasionally go out of their way to kick at one,” according to the study.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department encourages “[being]cautious” with moose and other wild animals in order to “prevent conflict.” This is a condensed version of the information.