While the baby’s mother was in the hospital with COVID, a man allegedly killed his 2-month-old son.

While the baby’s mother was apparently in the hospital with COVID-19, a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with fatally harming his 2-month-old son.

After receiving a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Colton Thompson, 25, on Sunday night. According to the OSBI, the young child was sent to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he died on Tuesday as a consequence of his injuries.

The 25-year-old was caring for his kid, Logan, while the baby’s mother, whose name has not been disclosed, was in the hospital with COVID-19, according to KWTV-DT. She was admitted to the hospital on Friday and is said to have checked on the baby every hour or so. According to the arrest document, everything appeared great until Thompson said he grabbed Logan and the boy wasn’t acting normally.

The baby’s mother, according to sources, called her mother, who then dialed 911. Thompson, according to Boyett, “did not do well with children” and “did not have a bond with the baby.” She said he was irritable when he had to do something for Logan and that he was a regular pot user, but there was no one else to look after the 2-month-old while she was in the hospital.

According to Oklahoma City’s News 9, Thompson revealed to investigators that he smacked the baby up to ten times in the past few weeks and that he became upset when the kid cried. He allegedly told investigators that he snatched the 2-month-old from his bouncer with one arm, causing his head to fall back “quite swiftly,” and then tossed him on the bed.

Officers spotted bruises on the side of Logan’s face when they arrived at the house, and Thompson allegedly admitted to punching him in the face with his open right hand.

Thompson was charged with first-degree murder and deliberate or malicious child abuse. The minimum sentence for first-degree murder in Oklahoma is life in prison.

When emergency responders arrived at the house in Pawnee, Oklahoma, they discovered the infant in cardiac arrest, with no pulse and no respiration. While driving to Stillwater Medical Center, they attempted CPR and were able to find a heartbeat. This is a condensed version of the information.