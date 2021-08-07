While the anniversary of 9/11 approached, George W. Bush’s team concentrated on Saddam Hussein’s WMDs.

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) released a classified assessment titled “Iraq’s Reemerging Nuclear Weapon Program,” which is part of a simmering debate among US intelligence agencies about Saddam Hussein’s WMD program. Since November 1998, UN inspectors had been barred from entering the nation, leaving US intelligence to speculate on what was going on.

After that, intelligence from the intensive American monitoring of Iraq, regional allies (particularly Israel and Jordan), and the Iraqi expatriate community poured in, implying that Iraq was pursuing nuclear and biological weapons, as well as long-range missiles—a phantom that would intensify after 9/11. The U.N. and the basic American policy were both supported by the high-priority intelligence collection. Prior to the circumstances that forced Saddam to eject U.N. inspectors, there was a requirement—to delete all of Iraq’s WMD. Inspectors—a combination of the United Nations’ singularly focused U.N.’s increasing aggression and an increase in the number of inspectors. Iraq was ready to get a clean bill when the United Nations Special Commission (UNSCOM) discovered US espionage under the pretense of an inspection attempt.

We now know that not only did US intelligence misread the situation, but that a large part of the reason Washington (under the Bush and Clinton administrations) believed Saddam was secretly pursuing WMD was because he was lying to his own generals and diplomats, telling them that Iraq had such a capability in the hopes of deterring a major attack and keeping him in power.

The main point of discussion on August 7 was the purpose of the 3,000 aluminum tubes captured in Jordan in July, which Iraq intended to import from China. Despite the fact that the tubes were intended to be used to manufacture multiple rocket launchers, the DIA, CIA, and Department of Energy intelligence components concluded at the time that the tubes’ thickness and strength made them more suitable for use as rotors in a gas centrifuge to enrich uranium. In its August 7 assessment, the DIA claimed that “alternative uses” for the tubes were “possible,” but that such usage were “less likely” due to the tubes’ specifications. This is a condensed version of the information.