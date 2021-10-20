While Southwest Airlines backs down on the vaccine mandate, Delta Airlines’ CEO embraces it.

Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta Airlines, has stated that his airline is not opposed to vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines has scrapped plans to put unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave beginning in December.

In a Tuesday afternoon interview with Cheddar News, Bastian added, “We’re not opposed to vaccine mandates.” The prospect of firing staff for not being vaccinated, on the other hand, he described as a “sharp object.” “In fact, back in the spring, we were the first corporation to impose a vaccine requirement for any new employee joining Delta,” he continued. “This year, we hired 8,000 individuals, all of whom had to be vaccinated in order to work for our company.” All new employees are required to be vaccinated by the company. Starting in November, current Delta employees who refuse to get vaccinated must pay a $200 monthly penalty, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They must also wear face masks and take COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis.

He went on to say that as of October 19, approximately 90% of the company’s employees had been vaccinated.

“With any new exemptions, we’ll be essentially fully vaccinated without having to go through all of the divisiveness of a mandate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines has reversed its decision in December to place unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave if they had not been vaccinated. Employees who had requested a religious or medical exemption but had not received approval by the December deadline would have been covered by the policy.

Unvaccinated staff will be permitted to continue working if they filed for an exemption by November 24, according to a memo sent to Southwest employees last Friday. Until their exemption is assessed, those employees will be obliged to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing measures.

Steve Goldberg, Southwest’s senior vice president of operations and hospitality, and Julie Weber, vice president and chief people officer, signed the letter.

Those who had their exemptions denied will be permitted to continue working “while we work with them to meet the requirements (vaccine or valid accommodation),” according to CNBC.

It’s unclear how the corporation will manage unvaccinated employees who refuse to get vaccinated for personal reasons that aren’t medical or religious.

Washington, D.C. This is a condensed version of the information.