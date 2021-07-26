While sitting at a picnic table with friends, a young girl was shot and killed.

Local authorities say a 13-year-old girl was slain in a drive-by shooting while seated with friends on a picnic table in Monroe, North Carolina on Saturday night.

According to a Monroe Police Department Facebook post, officers responded to Icemorlee Drive at 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The young woman was treated on the spot and sent to Atrium Health Union, where she was pronounced dead.

To WBTV-TV, a local news channel, the girl’s family recognized her as Loyalti Allah.

According to Monroe police, a black Ford Freestyle passed by the area and someone inside began shooting in the direction of Allah before speeding away. According to the authorities, multiple shell casings were discovered at the location, and there looked to be “no further victims.”

Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard wrote in the post, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family.”

The incident has resulted in the arrest of four men. On allegations of first-degree murder, Javon Robinson, Darius Roland, Jamarius McLain, and Jamarius Crowder are being held without bond. The suspects are between the ages of 19 and 22.

Gilliard appreciated the officers’ efforts.

“Our officers have done an outstanding job in ensuring that the perpetrators of this crime are not only identified, but also caught and brought to justice,” he said. “This was such a heinous act with far-reaching consequences that it was completely uncalled for. These people killed an innocent life for no cause, and now a family and community must deal with the consequences for the rest of their lives.”

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Gilliard told This website that there were no new updates. He said the agency was collaborating with local officials and councilors to “attempt to reach children and adults who need someone to talk to.”

According to U.S. Census data, Monroe is a city located outside of Charlotte with a population of more than 35,000 people.

In an interview with WBTV-TV, Robinson expressed regret.

“I’m deeply saddened by her death. He told the news channel, “It wasn’t supposed to go that way.”

Yvette Allen, her mother, told WSOC-TV, a local television station, that her daughter was “in the wrong location at the wrong time.”

“I’ve been.” This is a condensed version of the information.