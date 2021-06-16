While serving as his own attorney in a death penalty trial, a man yells at jurors.

In his opening statement in his own murder trial, a Florida man facing the death penalty for allegedly killing his girlfriend and their daughter raged at jurors.

Two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder have been filed against Ronnie Oneal III.

Kenyatta Barron, the 33-year-old mother of his children, and their 9-year-old daughter Ron’Niveya Oneal are accused of being killed by him. On March 18, 2018, Oneal allegedly gravely wounded their son and set fire to their home in Riverview, near Tampa.

According to court filings, Oneal alleges he acted in self-defense. After his lawyers warned him that Florida’s “stand your ground” argument did not apply to his case, he opted to serve as his own defense counsel, according to WFLA.

On Monday, he gave an opening statement while his public defenders sat nearby as his trial began.

Oneal passionately blasted sections of his speech at the jury on video from the courtroom, claiming that the case against him was concocted.

“By the time it’s all said and done, you’ll know who the mass murderers are… in Tampa Bay,” he said.

Oneal later alleged that 911 calls from his fiancée were fabricated, and that the prosecution’s opening words were played to the jury.

According to Fox13, Oneal also said, “The evidence is going to prove that law enforcement interfered with evidence to fulfill their high burden of proof because originally it wasn’t enough so [they]had to tamper with evidence.”

After the prosecutor informed jurors that Oneal shot Barron with a shotgun and then beat her to death with the weapon when he ran out of shells, Oneal made his statement.

The woman was discovered on the lawn by responding deputies, and she was later pronounced dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon stated in his opening statement that after Oneal killed his fiancée, he raced back inside the house and killed his daughter with a hatchet.

The girl had cerebral palsy and autism and wasn’t able to speak, run or defend herself, Harmon told jurors.

Harmon said Oneal then turned to his 8-year-old son, Ronnie IV. Oneal allegedly stabbed the boy and set him, and the house, on fire. The boy. This is a brief summary.