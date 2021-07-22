While selling anti-Fauci t-shirts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claims that “vaccines save lives.”

COVID-19 “vaccines are saving lives,” according to Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. However, he is currently selling products in opposition to infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is one of the most vocal proponents of vaccinations.

“The chances of you getting really ill or dying from COVID are essentially negligible if you are completely vaccinated,” DeSantis stated during a press conference on Wednesday. “When you look at the people that are admitted to hospitals, you’ll find that over 95% of them are either not properly vaccinated or not vaccinated at all. As a result, these immunizations save lives.”

DeSantis also stated that the immunizations are lowering mortality rates, particularly among the elderly, who had been the most vulnerable to coronavirus death.

Despite his support for the vaccine’s benefits, DeSantis has been chastised for selling goods ridiculing Fauci and the United States’ coronavirus restrictions on his official government website. Fauci is the White House’s main medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He is also a member of the president’s coronavirus task force (NIAID).

Hats, banners, and t-shirts bearing the slogan “Keep Florida Free” are among the governor’s merchandising. DeSantis is also selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” coolers and other merchandise. The latter phrase is most likely referring to Fauci’s advice to businesses to maintain certain limits in order to prevent new COVID-19 outbreaks.

In response to the governor’s merchandise, Andrew Weinstein, the chair of The Democratic Lawyers Council and a former Obama White House appointee, tweeted, “The fact that Ron DeSantis is selling ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ koozies on his campaign website while the state leads the nation in new COVID cases and deaths tells you everything you need to know about him.”

Florida is currently ranked third among states with the highest overall number of COVID-19 cases as of July 21. Over 2.44 million cases have been filed in the state. Florida ranked fourth among states with the highest overall number of COVID-19-related deaths as of the same date. Over 38,480 people have died in the state.

Nonetheless, DeSantis’ support for immunizations coincided with a recent trend among conservatives.

“If there is anyone out there ready to listen: get vaccinated,” Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky urged at his weekly press conference in the Capitol. These shots need to be in everyone’s hands as soon as possible. This is a condensed version of the information.