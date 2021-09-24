While scuba diving in Florida waters, a man discovers a massive Megalodon tooth.

Months after being attacked by an alligator, a Florida man discovered a large fossilized megalodon tooth while diving in the sea.

Jeffrey Heim was fortunate to survive a gator assault in the Myakka River earlier this year, which left him with 34 staples in his head, a cracked skull, and puncture wounds in his hands.

It didn’t deter Heim from returning to the water following his recovery, as he continued to dive for shark and megalodon teeth to convert into jewelry.

It paid off when he just came upon the “greatest” find of his life—a petrified tooth roughly the size of his hand from one of the ocean’s most ferocious animals.

He posted a video on his TikTok account @wildernessjeff, which shows him on the seafloor as he discovers the remarkable relic.

“I was almost killed by an alligator two months ago when diving for these. He captioned the video he posted last month, “I just found the best of my life.” He didn’t say where he found the tooth in the ocean, but he did use the hashtag “Fl” to indicate he was off the coast of Florida.

He acknowledged it was a “fossil megalodon shark tooth” in the comments, but said it wasn’t for sale. His video received nearly 800,000 views after he published a follow-up of the tooth on dry land later that day.

“2 months ago I almost died looking for these, this week I found this!” he added, displaying the fossil in all its glory.

In another video, he stated the tooth was six inches long, claiming, “Very rare teeth from a MASSIVE 60+ foot, 20 million year old Megalodon shark.”

Heim, who was 25 at the time of the gator incident in July, was diving in the Myakka River hunting fossils when the gator pounced.

He told WTSP, a local news station, that he felt like he’d been hit by a boat. “I’m hunting for the gravel in the sand. I walk up and am immediately bombarded. It felt like a propeller on a 50 mph boat. It dragged me down and ripped my mask off.

“I wasn’t even in the water for a minute, and it was amazing. This is a condensed version of the information.