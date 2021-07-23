While preparing for a report, a New York TV reporter was harassed, and the video was viewed 300,000 times.

An spectator shouted sexist and racial remarks about a New York TV reporter as she prepared to go on broadcast, prompting her to speak out.

Brianna Hamblin of Spectrum News and her cameraman Scott Barstow were getting ready for a live broadcast on Friday. A man strolled past Hamblin and said he didn’t want to be photographed, but added, “You look beautiful.” The individual was thanked by Hamblin, who said, “Thank you.”

Another man went by and complimented Hamblin on her appearance, saying she was “gorgeous as hell,” to which Hamblin replied, “Thank you.” He then cursed Hamblin and Barstow and demanded why they were in the neighborhood, stating, “I better not be on motherf***ing video.” To find out, Hamblin advised him to tune in to Spectrum News.

The man then launched into a racist tirade, saying, “See, that’s why I can’t be alone with a black woman, or even a mulatto female.” Because these fing white girls irritate me.” Hamblin referred to her as “sexy as f” when he cut the man off.

Hamblin shared the video on Twitter as part of a thread in which she expressed her views about the issue.

“Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field,” Hamblin wrote, “happens so frequently that you learn to roll with it or ignore it.” “This time, it was just seconds before my hit was recorded. There are a slew of issues with this.”

“I’m always amazed by the chutzpah of what men say to me. What makes you believe that women desire to be spoken to in this manner? This is in no way endearing. It’s inconvenient. “It’s revolting,” Hamblin added. “Being a Black woman in this industry comes with its own set of challenges, but disparaging one group of women in order to “praise” another is never acceptable. It simply demonstrates that you have a repulsive desire based on stereotypes, which is as racist.”

Hamblin concluded the thread by thanking Barstow for his support throughout the process.

A lot of Twitter users, mostly women, praised Hamblin for her handling of the man’s harsh comments.

“You handled it brilliantly, lady,” one Twitter user said. Sorry, that was the beginning. This is a condensed version of the information.