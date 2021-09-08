While police search for further victims, a teacher accused of raping a boy is released on bail.

Krystal Jackson, a teacher who was recently arrested for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old male pupil, has been released on bond, according to reports. Authorities are still looking into whether she had sexual contact with other students who were under the age of 18.

Last Friday, the 39-year-old teacher was arrested by detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s Sex Crimes Unit. She was arrested and charged with four sex crimes by the cops. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, she posted her $365,000 bond and was freed on Saturday.

Jackson’s arraignment has been set for November 9, according to the office. She’ll enter a plea to the allegations against her at the court hearing.

The nameless adolescent allegedly met with Jackson once a week at Dunlap Leadership Academy in Dunlap, California, for solo study. The young man was a student at Reedley, California’s Mountain View School. Dunlap is 28 miles southwest of Reedley.

According to investigators, Jackson had intercourse with the pupil at the academy on several occasions. After receiving a report about her alleged misdeeds, deputies and the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began investigating her.

Jackson was charged with four counts of rape, as well as single counts of child sexual abuse, oral copulation with a child, lewd acts with a kid, communicating with a child to conduct a felony, and meeting with a child for lewd purposes, according to deputies.

According to this website, the sheriff’s office has not publicly said whether it accuses Jackson of having sexual contact with any additional minors. The inquiry by the office is still ongoing. It has requested that anyone with additional information contact it.

According to the news site LGBTQ Nation, anti-transsexual campaigners have argued that Krystal is transgender since she didn’t look feminine enough in her latest mugshot. This claim is not supported by any remarks from police records or other media publications.

Transgender activists have long argued that transgender people prey on minors sexually. This purported harassment has been used to justify laws prohibiting trans people from using public toilets, locker rooms, and other gendered spaces.

According to police and school officials, there is no link between transgender access to those facilities and an increase in sexual assault allegations, according to Time magazine. Transgender people, on the other hand, are over the age of four. This is a condensed version of the information.