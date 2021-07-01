While picking up food delivery, a man discovers a large snake wrapped around his front door.

When a Virginia man went out to pick up a food delivery over the weekend, he was surprised to find a black rat snake coiled around his front door handle.

When Jeff Irvine, of Brandermill, Virginia, picked up his food delivery from his front porch on Saturday afternoon, he discovered the snake and exclaimed, “What the heck?” according to CBS station WTKR.

“I had ordered lunch through Door Dash, so I went downstairs around that time to pick it up. “I observed the driver come up to the front porch, place the food on the porch, and walk away,” Irvine claimed.

“When I initially opened the door and glanced down, I had no idea what it was.”

He believes the driver did not see the snake because she “placed the food on the ground and walked away” without mentioning anything to him about it throughout the encounter.

Irvine, who saw the snake on his back porch in June and a similar black snake inside his home in September 2020, claimed the critter eventually exited his front door on its own.

He told WKTR that the sight of the snake alarmed his wife and mother-in-law, but Irvine believes the reptile is probably friendly and that catching and relocating it would be “more trouble than it’s worth.”

Rat snakes, which may be found in woods and grasslands across North America, are non-venomous and pose no harm to humans, according to Live Science.

In Virginia, killing snakes is banned unless they pose a serious threat to someone’s health, and the state’s wildlife center urges individuals to trap and relocate them if they believe it is necessary to do so.

Dr. Ernesto Dominguez, an exotic animal veterinarian at Richmond’s Wellesley Animal Hospital, told WKTR that humans should give snakes plenty of room.

“I believe the most essential lesson to send out is that snakes exist and must be respected,” he stated. “They also benefit us in a number of ways, particularly in terms of pest control. They are in charge of all the rats and mice that live in the vicinity of the houses.”

