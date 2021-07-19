While on vacation with his family in Florida, a teenager was struck by lightning.

The Stratford Academy in Georgia named the teen as Walker Bethune, who was a student there, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

In a Facebook statement, the Stratford Academy wrote, “Rising Stratford senior Walker Bethune was involved in a horrible accident while vacationing with his family in Florida yesterday afternoon.”

The event occurred around 3:47 p.m. local time on Saturday while Bethune was on the beach along the 1000 block of South Collie, according to WZVN-TV in Florida.

According to the Marco Island Police Department, after Bethune, 17, was struck by lightning, his father administered CPR on him right away. Shortly after, he was taken to a local hospital by emergency medical personnel.

“Walker Bethune was vacationing with his family in Florida when he was struck by lightning in a rare accident while on the beach,” Stratford Academy Head of School Logan Bowlds stated in a statement to This website. “Until the paramedics arrived, his father, David, kept him alive by giving CPR.”

“He is currently in critically stable condition at a hospital in Miami, Florida,” the statement said. Walker is a fantastic young man who is well-liked by many on our campus. During this heartbreaking time, our hearts go out to Walker and his entire family, and we wish for a rapid and complete recovery.”

“All are invited to attend,” Stratford Academy wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, announcing a prayer vigil for Bethune. Please spread the word by sharing!”

“Over the last 24 hours, we have been flooded with questions, comments, and worries from what feels like every single person who lives in Macon, Georgia,” Bowlds said during the vigil on Sunday. It truly demonstrates how adored this family is. I’ve received messages from dozens of local churches, schools, and community organizations, all of whom have said they are praying for us.”

"The outpouring of love and support from our community has truly been phenomenal," Bowlds continued. I know God is here, and as a Christian, I know that when people pray, God listens—despite the fact that much is unknown, we.