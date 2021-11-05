While on bail for stealing cigarettes, a Chicago man steals $5,400 worth of cigarettes, according to police.

Kendrick Archibald was arrested by Chicago police for allegedly stealing over $5,400 in cigarettes while on bail for stealing over $1,400 in smokes.

Three counts of felony retail theft were filed against the 33-year-old guy on Wednesday. Archibald and a male accomplice, Lance Harris, 33, allegedly stole approximately $5,400 worth of smokes from two Walgreens drug store locations on October 14.

Archibald was already out on bail at the time of the theft, having been charged with stealing $1,467 worth of smokes from Walgreens on June 26, according to police. A consumer used the video camera on his cell phone to record the incident.

The footage shows two workers clearing smokes from the racks and placing them in black trash bags behind the counter of a drugstore.

According to Chicago news site CWB, Archibald was free on $2,000 bail in the June 26 theft and was wearing an electronic monitor at the time of the October 14 crime.

Archibald was apprehended by police at 12:45 p.m. on November 2. The arrests were made after witnesses provided police with information regarding the suspect’s vehicle.

Archibald was caught less than two months ago for stealing a charity fundraising jar from a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop’s restaurant counter, according to authorities. Employees at the store had been raising money for a sick coworker, according to a news release from the local administration. He was charged with a Class A misdemeanor by the cops.

According to the aforementioned publication, Archibald had previous felony convictions for fraud in 2019 and 2005, theft in 2018, unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon in 2017, and retail theft in 2012.

While it’s unknown what the suspects planned to do with the cigarettes, it’s safe to assume they meant to resell them. Buttlegging is the illicit sale of cigarettes without a license in order to avoid paying taxes. The term is a mix of “bootlegging,” which refers to the unlawful sale of commodities, and “cigarette butts,” which refers to a cigarette’s unsmoked and generally filtered end.

Because cigarette taxes vary by state, some buttleggers may obtain cigarettes and smuggle them across state boundaries in order to resell them for a profit at a lower price than the retail price. This is a condensed version of the information.