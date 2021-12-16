While Nancy Pelosi opposes a stock-market ban, these officials have profited from it.

Despite Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s opposition to legislation prohibiting members of Congress from holding or selling stocks while in office, many elected officials have made substantial profits from stock trading.

When challenged about the practice, Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday, “We are a free-market economy.” “It should be possible for members of Congress to engage in that.” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, recently expressed support for a ban on congressional stock trading. Congress members trading stock with the information, access, and power they have is “simply absurd,” she said.

The fact that members of Congress can own and trade individual stocks while in office is absurd.

Our access and influence should be used for the benefit of the public, not for personal gain. We shouldn’t be able to trade individual stocks based on the information we have. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) on Twitter: https://t.co/Z3UZej2eC2 8th of December, 2021 Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley of Oregon have both filed legislation prohibiting members of Congress from engaging in such transactions.

Merkley’s bill received bipartisan support, and it prohibits members of Congress from utilizing information gleaned from their elected positions to engage in “insider trading” of stocks.

Despite this, MPs have profited handsomely from stock purchases and sales.

Pelosi does not own any stock, but her husband Paul Pelosi is said to have profited $5 million after purchasing 4,000 shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

According to the news website Insider, more than 220 other members and senators own individual equities in addition to those listed below. Over 40% of Congress members are represented by this number. They had at least $225 million in stock assets between them in 2020.

The members of Congress listed below are just a small sample of individuals who have profited handsomely from their personal stock trades. According to Insider’s “Conflicted Congress” tracking project, all of the members below first failed to disclose their holdings or trades as required under the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012.

From 2017 to 2020, Democratic New York Representative Tom Suozzi made around 300 stock trades. According to the Campaign Legal Center, the deals were worth somewhere between $3.2 million and $11 million.

Representative Diana Harshbarger, a Republican from Tennessee, is said to have received 700 votes. This is a condensed version of the information.