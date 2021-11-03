While Minneapolis fails to defund police, a San Francisco neighborhood considers hiring its own officers.

While a proposal to replace Minneapolis’ police agency with a Department of Public Safety was rejected, residents in a San Francisco suburb have contemplated hiring their own private security guard.

Minneapolis voters rejected a plan to replace the city’s police department on Tuesday, which was sparked by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. The effort would also have eliminated the city’s law enforcement personnel restrictions.

Following Floyd’s death, a number of other communities throughout the country called for police forces to be defunded.

However, in response to a spike in crime, one community in San Francisco has recently examined the possibility of establishing a private security patrol team.

Residents of San Francisco’s Russian Hill area recently convened to explore strategies to counteract the spike in crime, including the hiring of a private security force, according to KNTV in California’s Bay Area. According to KNTV, one individual at the Tuesday night discussion stated that people travel to San Francisco to commit crimes because they feel they will not be prosecuted.

Alan Kutzenko, a Russian Hill homeowner, told KNTV that he’s noticed a lot of broken glass throughout town because “cars are just continually broken into.”

“A handful of package robberies have occurred. It’s truly rife…. I have a few female acquaintances who are quite uneasy and apprehensive at night “According to Kutzenko, who spoke to a local news station.

While some homeowners in the surrounding Marina District have already engaged a private security company to tackle escalating crime, residents in the Russian Hill neighborhood recently convened to examine the prospect of employing their own security squad.

Several Marina District residents have recently recruited patrol special officer Alan Byard as a private security consultant, according to KPIX-TV in San Francisco.

In October, Byard told KPIX-TV, “It’s a wonderful location down here, but people are terrified of what’s been going on.” “They want a secure environment in which to raise their children. In the previous year, ten of my clients have relocated from the city.” According to KPIX-TV, patrol special officers such as Byard work as private patrols but are supervised by the local police commission.

