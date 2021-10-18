While Manchin slams a key climate policy, the White House promises “historic” action.

Even as one major program threatens to be scrapped, the White House is convinced that President Joe Biden can deliver “historic” action on climate change, including large emissions reduction.

“The good news is that members of Congress have a variety of strong ideas and proposals on how this legislation may help reach that goal,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

“There’s no doubt in our minds—and there’s a lot of debate right now about what the components of the climate proposals will be in these packages—that these packages will have a historic influence on tackling our climate catastrophe,” she continued.

“Whatever lands in the bill,” Psaki said afterwards, “will be historic.”

Senator Joe Manchin, a crucial vote in the reconciliation process, has slammed the $150 billion clean energy package that is at the heart of Biden’s climate policy.

On Friday, the New York Times reported on Manchin’s resistance to the initiative. The Times stated that White House staffers are now reworking the legislation to exclude that provision but still maintain policies that would help slash U.S. emissions.

Manchin said he opposed the program because the move away from fossil fuels “is already happening,” according to CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju.

The Renewable Electricity Performance Program would reward utilities that grow their clean energy contribution by 4% each year, while penalizing those that don’t.

Biden has vowed to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the United States by at least half by 2030, more than double the country’s previous target under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

According to the White House, Biden will meet with moderate and progressive Democrats in two separate meetings this week. According to Psaki, there is a “urgency” to move forward with the spending bill.

The president’s Build Back Better agenda, which includes expanding education, health care, and child support programs as well as strengthening climate legislation, was originally estimated to cost $3.5 trillion but has subsequently been reduced to the $2 trillion level.

Democrats want to pass the bill through reconciliation, which would allow them to avoid the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster requirement. However, the party cannot afford to lose any of its caucus support along the road.

