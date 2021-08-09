While looking at a house, a video shows a black realtor and his clients being handcuffed by armed cops.

The moment a Black real estate agent was handcuffed while showing a home to a customer in Wyoming, Michigan, was seen on body camera and released by police.

On August 1, Wyoming police called for the realtor, Eric Brown, and his clients, Roy Thorne and his 15-year-old son, to evacuate the building, according to a 47-minute video released by WOOD-TV, a local television news station.

Thorne is the first to leave the building and is apprehended by police, whom he informs that he is looking at houses with a realtor. Later, his son was detained as well.

“A realtor is a buddy of mine. Thorne explained, “We’re just here to look at the house.” The footage then shows Brown being detained outside the residence, saying, “Definitely not buying this one.” Brown is detained, according to an officer, since neighbors had called to report a break-in at the house.

Brown responds, “I’m the realtor.”

An officer informs Brown that the house had been broken into a few days prior, and that neighbors were keeping an eye on it in case the intruders returned. According to WOOD, a man was detained for breaking into the house on July 24.

Brown gives the officer access to his realtor license, which he keeps in his wallet.

He told the police, “By law, we have to carry that.”

He also demonstrates to the officer how he gained access to the house by utilizing an electronic key that was still in the door.

After about two minutes, the officer releases Brown, apologizing “for the inconvenience.” Brown informed the authorities he appreciated the neighbor’s worry. His car resembles the black Mercedes-Benz that was seen days earlier when the home was broken into, according to the officers. All three males were later released, and the policemen expressed regret for the mix-up.

“I hope you have a better day,” one officer added, apologizing for the mix-up.

In a statement to WOOD, the Wyoming Police Department stated that “race had no role” in the event.

“We have concluded that race played no role in our officers’ treatment of the individuals who were briefly detained, and our officers responded appropriately,” the department told WOOD after a thorough internal review of the actions of each of its public safety officers who responded to the incident.

