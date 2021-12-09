While Joe Biden promotes global democracy, there are signs of concern closer to home.

While President Joe Biden plans to promote worldwide democracy in the coming days, there are indicators that the issue is causing worry at home, as well as a lack of public enthusiasm to help elsewhere.

Over the next two days, Biden will convene the inaugural White House Summit for Democracy, where he will call on everyone in attendance to commit to “reversing the democratic recession and ensuring that democracies provide for their people.”

While there is a desire to inspire action in other countries, it appears that the United States has work to do as well.

“The United States is approaching the meeting from a place of humility,” a senior administration official told reporters on a call to reporters ahead of the democracy summit. The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear that attempts to foster democracy around the world must begin with serious and transparent efforts to strengthen democracy at home.

“And you’ll hear messages to that effect from President Biden and other administration officials throughout the conference.”

“The President has been absolutely clear that protecting Americans’ constitutional rights and the integrity of our elections from the systematic assault that folks—in particular, Republican legislators—have been engaged in across the country is a must, and that this historic threat requires strong voting rights legislation,” they said, referring to the president’s focus on voting rights. This week, you’ll hear it from the President again.” In his opening remarks on Thursday, Biden said that democracy requires “agreement and cooperation,” and that preserving it is “the challenge of our day,” and that the United States will “lead by example.” While the government and the president have emphasized the importance of this effort at home, polling has revealed that the public is concerned about the state of democracy in the United States.

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS from August 3 to September 7 yielded three possibilities for the condition of American democracy, based on a sample of 2,119 respondents.

The phrase “American democracy is under threat” was chosen by 56 percent of those polled as the one that best expressed their perspective. More over a third of respondents (37%) said “American democracy is being tested, but not under attack,” while 6% said “American democracy is not in danger.” The Institute of Politics conducted a poll. This is a condensed version of the information.