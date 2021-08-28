While fleeing the cops, a man throws his penis out the window and claims he cut it off to save the world.

On Wednesday morning, a Tennessee man had an unusual and undoubtedly unpleasant reaction to being followed by police.

Tyson Gilbert, 39, of Cookeville, Tennessee, is accused of cutting off his penis and throwing it out the window of his Honda Accord as he sped away from cops. The pursuit began after officers saw him partially blocking traffic on Highway 70 near Dowelltown. Trooper Bobby Johnson of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told radio station WLJE that the man fled when authorities tried to signal him with their lights.

Officers pursued Gilbert through two counties, from Dowelltown to Lebanon, in the end. He managed to sever his own penis somewhere along the route. During the chase, he went into a side road and unlocked his car door, revealing his strange and frantic state to officers.

Johnson added, “He was all over the road the whole time.” “He came to a complete stop on Old Liberty Road. He walked into his house and opened the door. He was completely naked and drenched in blood. He then closed his door and drove away.”

Spike strips eventually slowed him down, and police were able to box him in, putting an end to the chase. It took a few tries, though.

According to a preliminary THP report supplied to This website, the Alexandria Police Department “deployed spikes, which disabled the right front tire.” “Gilbert kept driving west towards Wilson County. Within the city boundaries of Watertown, troopers placed spikes after arriving in Wilson County. This rendered the left front tire useless. Gilbert refused to halt for police enforcement yet again as he drove westbound at a sluggish speed. Gilbert’s vehicle was then encircled by law enforcement and forced to come to a halt. Gilbert was promptly apprehended by troopers, who demanded rapid [medical]attention for his purported self-inflicted wound.”

The THP public information office confirmed many of the specifics surrounding Gilbert’s chase and condition on Wednesday morning in response to a request from This website, including that he suffered from what seemed to be a self-inflicted wound. The office was unable to validate the more bizarre parts of Gilbert’s stated injuries due to the preliminary nature of the information and the continuing inquiry.

