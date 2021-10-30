While evading arrest, a gunman kills two cops and kidnaps another.

On Oct. 22, the suspect, Natango Robinson, was being sought in the 500 block of Kennedy Street in Washington, D.C. The Fourth District of the Metropolitan Police Department was informed to a male suspect chasing another male with a weapon.

Officers responded at the site and confronted the subject, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

They discovered a weapon hidden under Robinson’s belt while patting him down. After a fight, the culprit was able to flee and dash toward his car, with cops hot on his tail.

Robinson climbed into the driver’s seat and attempted to flee. Two officers seized him and attempted to drag him from the vehicle.

Robinson fought off the officers and kidnapped the third, who was still in the vehicle.

According to a police statement, he drove two city blocks with the officer in the vehicle, despite numerous requests to stop over. After that, the officer fired his service pistol, striking the suspect. The officer got out of the car and collapsed onto the street. Despite sustaining a bullet wound, Robinson continued driving.

Two officers needed medical attention, although their injuries were not life-threatening. A third was hurt only slightly.

The guy was eventually apprehended after authorities discovered him seeking treatment for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

He was charged with criminal assault on a police officer while armed, kidnapping while armed, unlawful firearm possession, resisting arrest, and several other offences.

“It just really speaks to the brazenness of this man to chase someone down the street with a gun in broad daylight,” MPD Chief Robert Conte said.

“The officer was physically kidnapped in the back seat of the vehicle while this man was driving down two or three blocks from the original spot of the stop,” says the cop.

According to police regulations, the officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave while his body-cam footage is reviewed.

The date of the suspect’s trial was not given.

The police department in Washington, D.C. has had a difficult year. A total of 140 cops were present, including 73 Capitol Police officers and 65 Metropolitan Police Department officers.