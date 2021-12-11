While entangled in ocean debris, a miraculous whale mother gives birth.

Despite being caught in a rope for months, an endangered mother whale gave birth to a new offspring.

The black whale, commonly known as a right whale and called Snow Cone by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, was first observed in March 2021 in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

“Several disentanglement attempts were made at the time,” according to the report, and the rope trailing behind Snow Cone was “successfully shortened.”

On December 2, the film with her calf was shot about 10 nautical miles off the coast of Cumberland Island, a barrier island off Georgia’s southeastern coast. A Florida Wildlife Commission airborne survey team shot it.

It shows a healthy and unhurt young whale swimming beside its mother. This is the second black whale calf to be discovered this year in the Atlantic Ocean.

The young calf was not entangled, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources “Swimming in, through, and around the ropes has been witnessed. They’re short enough, according to most people, that the calf won’t get tangled if everything stays the same.” The department stated that the entanglement was not “immediately life-threatening,” but that it will continue to monitor the situation.

The North Atlantic right whale, North Pacific right whale, and Southern right whale are the three separate species of black whales. Snow Cone is thought to be a North Atlantic right whale because it was observed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Only the southern black whale is recognized on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Endangered Species as a species of least concern. The other two are classified as endangered and severely endangered, respectively.

“Vessel hits and entrapment in fishing gear, including as lobster and crab pots, are serious dangers to North Atlantic black whales, which are severely endangered,” according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are estimated to be less than 350 North Atlantic black whales left.

In recent years, the number of young calves born has been below average. After a year of pregnancy, females give birth to a single calf. They have calves every six to ten years on average. One factor, according to biologists, is the stress generated by entanglement. This is a condensed version of the information.