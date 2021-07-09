While driving his son home from a baseball game, a youth baseball coach was shot in a road rage incident.

The event happened about 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the Plymouth Police Department in Minnesota, when two cars were driving on Highway 169, south of County Road 9. (Rockford Road).

According to police, the two automobiles were heading southbound on Highway 169 when one of them fired a shot at the other, injuring the driver. According to authorities, the suspect then departed the scene.

Plymouth Officers Chief Erik Fadden revealed at a recent press conference that police “further suspect that there may have been some form of traffic dispute between the two drivers.”

It is “believed to be a light colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, or similar vehicle,” according to the Plymouth Police Department. “We are now considering the vehicle to be a Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, or similar vehicle,” police wrote in an updated press release on Wednesday.

According to the press release, “the suspect car apparently bears damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.”

The driver who was shot was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, according to police. The driver was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Plymouth Police Department has also released many photos of the suspect vehicle and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.

3 more suspect car photos from last night’s tragic shooting have been released.

Police are looking for a light-colored SUV with damage to the driver’s side rear bumper, such as a Ford Expedition, Chevy Tahoe, or Suburban, or a similar vehicle. https://t.co/tHDLpKmCWM for more information pic.twitter.com/A7X4UFpbu8

— Plymouth Police Department, Minnesota (@PlymouthMNPD) 7 July 2021

“As we continue to gather evidence, we are going to be asking the public’s cooperation today in discovering any possible dash camera video that motorist may have,” Chief Fadden stated in a statement to This website. Many commercial trucking businesses and individual citizens have dash cameras on their cars, according to our knowledge.”

“We encourage everyone who was on the highways between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening to review.” This is a condensed version of the information.