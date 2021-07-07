While doing laundry, a teen discovers a venomous snake that is ‘trying to strike.’

In the newest poisonous snake encounter in the United States, a teen doing laundry discovered a copperhead snake hiding in her family’s washing machine.

According to The Springfield News-Leader, Jessica Bruner of Greene County, Missouri, said that her 15-year-old daughter discovered the deadly snake while shifting her wet clothing into the dryer last Friday.

“The copperhead popped out of it when she pulled out a pair of shorts,” Bruner told the News-Leader on Monday. “It was trying to strike by sitting on top of the clothes.”

Jake Whitehead of TRL Reptiles, who breeds rat snakes, corn snakes, and king snakes with his sons and was called in to remove the snake, spoke with this website. Last week, a “juvenile” 18-inch copperhead snake was discovered inside the Bruner household washing machine, according to Whitehead.

“Oddly enough, [Bruner] was one of our old neighbors, and she had no idea it was us,” Whitehead said. “We give a free service to remove unwanted reptiles or really any animal.”

Despite the fact that copperheads are abundant in Greene County, Whitehead informed this website that it is unclear how the snake got inside the washing machine.

He explained, “We live in a relatively rural region, so they’re pretty prevalent.” “They, like most snakes, are mainly solitary creatures. However, if you share an area with anything, you’re going to run into them from time to time.

“It’s unclear how it got into the washing machine,” Whitehead added. “We presume it ended up in the basket and then in the washer.”

Whitehead also informed this website that it had shown no symptoms of hostility by the time he arrived. “It wasn’t hostile against me. “It came without a fight,” he explained.

“I moved it closer to our house and then let it go. He added, “There were no signs of more in the residence.”

While no one was wounded in the event, Bruner joked in her statement to The Springfield News-Leader that her teenage daughter is taking additional measures near the washing machine.

She told the outlet, "[She] definitely isn't [doing]laundry." "She'll be on the lookout for these items before putting her hand in her pocket.