While discussing Donald Trump, Joe Biden jokingly makes the sign of the cross.

During a speech urging California voters to support Governor Gavin Newsom, President Joe Biden made the sign of the cross after addressing former President Donald Trump.

Biden appeared in Long Beach at Newsom’s final campaign rally before the recall election on Tuesday, when the Democratic governor wants to keep his job and defeat Republican challenger Larry Elder.

The president linked Elder, a conservative radio commentator, to Trump and warned that California should not support a candidate who, in his words, “will stymie COVID-19 progress.”

“As you all know, I had the opportunity to run against the real Donald Trump last year,” Biden added.

The president then made the sign of the cross, which is a typical Catholic gesture that is sometimes thought to fend off evil.

After invoking the previous president’s name, Biden appeared to make the sign of the cross as a joke, and several in the audience chuckled as he bent his head, closed his eyes, and crossed himself.

The Trump gave a quick smile before continuing with his speech, condemning Elder and urged California voters to vote no on the recall to keep Newsom in office.

Biden is a devout Catholic who routinely attends mass at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine, a church in the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, where he has worshipped for decades.

Crossing one’s arms is a typical occurrence among Catholics in a variety of contexts, including as a jest to suggest something is bad or frightening. The Catholic Church, on the other hand, regards it as a grave action.

“Every time we make the Sign of the Cross, we should remember not to confront injustice with other injustice, or violence with other violence: let us remember that we can only overcome evil with good, and never by paying evil back with evil,” Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI said in a homily for World Youth Day in 2006.

"This year, the leading Republican candidate for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I've ever seen in your state," Biden said on Monday. I truly believe it. He's also in charge of the opposing team. He's a doppelgänger for Donald Trump. Can you envision him as the governor of a state?