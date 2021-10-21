While denouncing Jan. 6 in his campaign, Glenn Youngkin funded a PAC that supports Capitol rioters.

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, has donated $1 million to a political action organization that has backed lawmakers who have questioned the 2020 election’s integrity and have shown support for those who took part in the January 6 violence at the US Capitol.

In a piece published Thursday morning, Mother Jones was the first to expose the relationships between Youngkin and the numerous candidates endorsed by the Virginia Wins PAC. Youngkin donated a total of $1 million to the PAC by September 30, according to campaign finance data available on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Youngkin’s $1 million payment to the PAC was also noted in a Washington Post report published earlier this week that looked at Youngkin’s contributions to conservative politicians and PACs over the last two decades.

Youngkin is Virginia Wins’ top donor, according to the independent, nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), with three other donors contributing a total of $50,500 this year. According to Virginia Scope, Youngkin declared in August that he would donate $1 million to the PAC.

In its story, Mother Jones mentioned a few Virginia Wins donors who have either questioned the 2020 election’s legality or defended some of the people who were present in the January 6 melee at the United States Capitol. The story cited instances in which officials used social media to express their views on the election, such as when Ronnie Campbell, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, wrote a comment on Facebook that stated, in part, “Democrats are attempting to steal this election.” The message was accompanied with a video of Steve Bannon, a close confidant of former President Donald Trump, and a link to a video in which Trump’s then-campaign attorney Sidney Powell voiced concerns of election fraud, which Facebook labeled as “partly incorrect information.”

Campbell reported a $3,000 donation from Virginia Wins at the end of May, according to campaign finance records obtained by VPAP.

Another member of Virginia’s House of Delegates, John McGuire III, was mentioned in the Mother Jones piece. McGuire also reported $3,000, according to VPAP documents. This is a condensed version of the information.