While demonstrating his new gun, a man accidentally shoots a friend in the neck.

A Massachusetts man who had only recently acquired his gun license was jailed after accidently shooting his friend in the neck while demonstrating his new weapon.

According to a statement from the Woburn Police Department, Alec Augustino Braz, 22, of Woburn, Massachusetts, was arrested on Saturday and charged with firing a firearm within 500 feet of a building, improper storage of a handgun, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Braz was showing his friend the gun in his Mount Pleasant Street house at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday when he accidently discharged the pistol and wounded his 19-year-old visitor in the neck, according to authorities.

According to the police department, the anonymous victim was then transferred to a local hospital by a friend with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

On Saturday, officers discovered and seized a.40 caliber Smith and Wesson weapon from Braz. Following an interview with Braz and his companion, the investigators arrested the 22-year-old and charged him with the shooting.

Braz is due in Woburn District Court on Monday for his arraignment. Robert F. Rufo Jr., the police chief, has suspended his permit to carry a firearm.

Accidental shootings are widespread in the United States, with statistics from crime scene specialists Aftermath showing that 458 people died in the country from unintentional shootings in the year ending in October 2020. According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, around 500 individuals die in the United States each year as a result of unintentional shootings.

According to Aftermath, youngsters discharging weapons caused 220 accidental shootings in the country by October 2020, resulting in 92 deaths and 135 injuries. According to the survey, 77 percent of all accidental shootings occur in the home.

When their mother left the children alone in a car with a gun on June 2, a 9-year-old boy in Mississippi was fatally shot in the head by his 2-year-old sister.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, who spoke to WJTV after the tragic shooting, the toddler discovered the gun behind a seat in the vehicle and shot the kid in the head.