While crossing the street in Florida, a man was hit by a car and then run over by a school bus.

According to a source, a Florida man received significant injuries after being hit by a car and then run over by a school bus while crossing the street on Friday morning.

According to ClickOrlando, the incident happened at 6:30 a.m. in Orlando, Florida, at the junction of American Boulevard and Texas Avenue. The unidentified 25-year-old pedestrian was crossing the street in a crosswalk when he was struck by a white vehicle. He was last reported in stable condition.

In crosswalks, Florida law compels automobiles to yield to pedestrians.

Section seven of Florida Statute 316.130 states, “The driver of a vehicle at an intersection with a traffic control signal shall stop before entering the crosswalk and remain stopped to allow a pedestrian, with a permitted signal, to cross a roadway when the pedestrian is in the crosswalk or steps into the crosswalk.”

In crosswalks when traffic control signals are not present, automobiles must also yield to pedestrians.

Pedestrians, of course, are not permitted to “suddenly leave a curb… and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so near that the driver is unable to yield.” The Orlando pedestrian, on the other hand, was already in the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the motorist, a 34-year-old woman, told police she veered to the right lane when a car stopped at the crossing. She then swerved back into the left lane, colliding with the man.

The victim was then run over by a school bus on its way to Oak Ridge High School.

The entire accident was captured on tape by a neighbouring business’s security camera. The man falls to the ground after being hit by the car, according to the video acquired by ClickOrlando.

The school bus approaches him as he lies on the ground. Despite the fact that the bus appears to swerve to the right in an attempt to avoid the man, according to the Orlando Sentinel, the man was nonetheless struck by the bus.

According to Fox 35 News, the pedestrian was brought to the hospital with significant injuries but is in stable condition. There were no other injuries. This is a condensed version of the information.