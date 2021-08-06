While collecting firewood, children at a summer camp discover a corpse.

State officials said Friday that children at a summer camp in Massachusetts were gathering wood for a camp activity Thursday afternoon when they came across a rotting body.

The remains were discovered by four campers at Camp Lenox in Berkshire County at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson. A state police spokeswoman informed This website that the campers who discovered the corpse were juveniles.

The children returned to camp after discovering the body to notify their counselors, who then notified authorities, according to the spokeswoman.

According to the Berkshire district attorney’s office, a Massachusetts Stage Police Detective Unit attached to the Berkshire district attorney’s office responded to the call and discovered the body “in a state of decay” in a forested area within the town of Becket. At the time of its discovery, the body was discovered behind Camp Lenox on Werden Road, according to state police.

The body was not discovered on camp premises, according to a camp director who spoke to the Post on Friday.

The chief medical examiner’s office took control of the body. According to the district attorney’s office, detectives are looking into the death of the deceased person.

Based on their early investigation, state police detectives assigned to the local district attorney’s office and troopers with the State Police Crime Scene Services Section think the dead person died by suicide. According to police, the investigation is still underway, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

According to state police, “the condition of the remains indicates that the death occurred some time ago.”

The deceased person was identified as a 35-year-old male, according to state police. The identity of the individual has not yet been revealed, according to them.

According to the Post, the camp sent an email to parents on Thursday informing them of the campers’ finding.

The email, acquired by the Post, stated, “A counselor and three of our oldest campers were in the woods at the border of camp and private land collecting wood for a large event dubbed “Rope Burn.” The four appeared to be “emotionally stable” after discovering the dead, according to the letter.

“At this point, we don’t have any additional information, but we’ll keep you updated if we do.” This is a condensed version of the information.