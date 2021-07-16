While changing a flat tire on a Florida highway, four people were struck and killed.

According to the local sheriff’s office, four persons were killed in Sarasota, Florida, on Thursday night when a car hit them as they were repairing a flat tire.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. near Fruitville Road, in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75.

A pickup truck carrying a trailer was empty and stopped on the inside of the highway’s paved shoulder due to a flat tire on the trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

When a car drove into them, seven men who had been in the truck were waiting outside to help change the tire. The automobile collided with the truck, killing four of the men.

At the scene, the four were pronounced dead. Their identities and ages have yet to be revealed. The other three males were not involved in the accident and were not hurt.

The vehicle was driven by a 34-year-old lady from Lakeland, who was accompanied by a 32-year-old male passenger. They were not hurt, and their identities have yet to be revealed.

I-75 southbound was shut down until 3:30 a.m. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported it was closed on Friday, but it has since reopened.

The crash is still being investigated, according to the FHP.

Earlier last year, a similar incident occurred on the same road. On February 15, a man from Zephyrhills, Florida, died after being struck by a car while repairing a flat tire, according to Florida Highway Patrol authorities.

The 24-year-old male was driving southbound on the I-75 exit ramp onto U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County when his Ford Mustang had a flat tire, according to the report. He had pulled over to the side of the road and was walking over to the passenger side to inspect the tire when he was struck by a Ford F-150 driver.

According to a press release, the 27-year-old driver of the Ford truck failed to keep his lane while taking the same exit, colliding with the Mustang and its driver.

The Zephyrhills resident was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the pick-up was unharmed in the collision, according to the FHP.

Due to the department’s interpretation of, the highway patrol did not publicize the names of any of the people engaged in the February incident. This is a condensed version of the information.